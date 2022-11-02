IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.29.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %
IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
