Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $582.30

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 582.30 ($7.04) and traded as high as GBX 706 ($8.53). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 683 ($8.25), with a volume of 91,184 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £905.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,751.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 582.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 655.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

