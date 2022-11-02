Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,876 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

