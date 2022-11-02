Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
