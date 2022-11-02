Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Innoviva by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Innoviva Price Performance

Innoviva Company Profile

NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

