Insider Buying: Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Buys 207 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) insider Karin Hoeing bought 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,578 ($19.07) per share, with a total value of £3,266.46 ($3,946.91).

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,561.50 ($18.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,323 ($15.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,642 ($19.84). The company has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 52,050.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,521.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,502.28.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 27.30 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,276.67%.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

