Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Gap Up to $107.14

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $107.14, but opened at $111.93. Insperity shares last traded at $113.41, with a volume of 2,562 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,547. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.