Instem (LON:INS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $687.66

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 687.66 ($8.31) and traded as low as GBX 609 ($7.36). Instem shares last traded at GBX 615 ($7.43), with a volume of 8,353 shares.

Instem Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 630.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 687.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of £139.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,687.50.

Instem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Instem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.