International Paper Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in International Paper by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in International Paper by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

