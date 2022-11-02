Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $45.26

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.26, but opened at $46.58. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 182 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Intrepid Potash Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $616.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.
Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
