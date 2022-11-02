Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.61

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.61 and traded as low as $90.97. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $91.19, with a volume of 41,154 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXE. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter worth $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 901.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

