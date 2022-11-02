Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.00

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.00 and traded as low as $94.58. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $94.95, with a volume of 14,135 shares.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8,579.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

