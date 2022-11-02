Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 62,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after buying an additional 51,420 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 40,132 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

