iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.78

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and traded as high as $44.23. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 491 shares trading hands.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 40.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Company Profile

