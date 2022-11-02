Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) PT Raised to €142.00 at Societe Generale

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Societe Generale from €139.00 ($141.84) to €142.00 ($144.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IPSEY. Cheuvreux upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €107.00 ($109.18) to €108.00 ($110.20) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €84.00 ($85.71) to €86.00 ($87.76) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ipsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.63.

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

