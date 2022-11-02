iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IGM stock opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.45. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $453.66.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

