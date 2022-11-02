iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after purchasing an additional 508,287 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 549,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 118,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IWY opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $176.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.22.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.