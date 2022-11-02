Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.
In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
