Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Itron Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Itron by 345.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,979,000 after buying an additional 689,990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

