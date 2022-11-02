IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,755,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $23,976,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,382.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 590,773 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 102.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,093,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 553,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

