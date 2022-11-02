IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) vs. Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide -9.68% -5.45% -4.51%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.23 -$1.51 million N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $30.02 million 1.48 -$3.14 million ($0.05) -14.31

This table compares Direct Digital and IZEA Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Direct Digital and IZEA Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 118.68%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than IZEA Worldwide.

Summary

Direct Digital beats IZEA Worldwide on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through sales team and platforms, as well as IZEA Exchange BrandGraph, and Shake platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

