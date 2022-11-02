J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.18

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $2.17. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 2,464 shares traded.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
