J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,087.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,093 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 168,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 160,050 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 409,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 389,843 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,691.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,954.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

AMZN opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

