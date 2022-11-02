JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.47. JD.com has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

