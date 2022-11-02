Jefferies Financial Group Trims MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price to $175.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 31.96% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.55 and its 200-day moving average is $250.38.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). The firm had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post -22.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.