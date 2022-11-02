JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE JKS opened at $48.06 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $5,543,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

