JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $123.15

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.15 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 125.80 ($1.52). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,247,975 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “not rated” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £826.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In other news, insider Ed Warner bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £76,200 ($92,073.47).

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

