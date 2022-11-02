JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $123.15

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.15 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 125.80 ($1.52). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,247,975 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “not rated” rating on the stock.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £826.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.19.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at JLEN Environmental Assets Group
In other news, insider Ed Warner bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £76,200 ($92,073.47).
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
