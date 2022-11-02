John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $2,472,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at $1,933,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 104.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $953.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $257.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

