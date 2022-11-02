John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

