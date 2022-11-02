John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.75

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and traded as high as $35.42. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 52,052 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $41,392.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

