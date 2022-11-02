John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.75

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and traded as high as $35.42. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 52,052 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling at John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Read More
