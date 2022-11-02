JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $728.14

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 728.14 ($8.80) and traded as high as GBX 748 ($9.04). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 743 ($8.98), with a volume of 399,614 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 728.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.62.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

