JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to €1.45

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.40 ($1.43) to €1.45 ($1.48) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICAGY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $2.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

