JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €17.10 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($17.45) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FME. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.9 %

ETR:FME opened at €27.72 ($28.29) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.65 and a 200 day moving average of €42.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($64.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.