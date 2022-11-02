JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target to €275.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($244.90) to €275.00 ($280.61) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

MTUAY opened at $89.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.35. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $121.66.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

