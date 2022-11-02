JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KAMN opened at $32.28 on Monday. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $903.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $160.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 44.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kaman by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 1,014.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 229,240 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

