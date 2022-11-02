JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target to SEK 220

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 220 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ETTYF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

ETTYF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.