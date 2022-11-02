JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $17.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE:ANF opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

