JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $184.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Five Below stock opened at $145.41 on Monday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,837,000 after buying an additional 209,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

