JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target to SEK 116

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 106 to SEK 116 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

