JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target to SEK 116

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 106 to SEK 116 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
