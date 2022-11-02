JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $257.48

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.48 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.20). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 127,486 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.67 million and a P/E ratio of 446.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.70. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

