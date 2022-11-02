Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.90

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.90 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.45 ($0.14). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 13.08 ($0.16), with a volume of 1,096,199 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 19 ($0.23) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Up 12.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £349.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,308.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Stories

