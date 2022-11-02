Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $305.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $206,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karat Packaging news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,750,227 shares in the company, valued at $123,326,647.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $325,950. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

