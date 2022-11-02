Katapult (KPLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Katapult to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.86. Katapult has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Katapult during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

