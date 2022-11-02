KBR (NYSE:KBR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

KBR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. KBR has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $56.94.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

