Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($576.53) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Trading Up 2.7 %

KER opened at €476.45 ($486.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €484.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €499.97. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.