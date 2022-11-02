Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

