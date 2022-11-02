Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.