Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %

KFS opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 182.30%.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

