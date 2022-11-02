Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $323.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.42. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $325.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,726 shares of company stock worth $2,430,352. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.