Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

