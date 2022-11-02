KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KREF. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 309.42, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

