KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.50

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.50 and traded as low as $14.56. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 84,763 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $502.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.01.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 27.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3,068.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

