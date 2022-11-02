Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KMTUY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Komatsu Stock Performance

Shares of Komatsu stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

